Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 125,800 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Total were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at $50,298,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Total by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 710,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Total stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.