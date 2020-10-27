Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,901 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of CARR opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

