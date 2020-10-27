Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,417 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Hershey by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

