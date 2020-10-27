STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,683 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 794,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $566,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 202.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 102.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

