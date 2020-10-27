Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

WEC opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

