Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

