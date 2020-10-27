Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 19,769 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

