Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 700,830 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,830 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,546 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,300 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,636,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

