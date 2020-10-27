Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.26.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

