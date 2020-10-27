Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Park City Group worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Park City Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Park City Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.60. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Park City Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.