Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

