Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.