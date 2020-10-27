Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NWL opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

