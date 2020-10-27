Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

