Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,604 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

