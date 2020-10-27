Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

