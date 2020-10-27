Financial Consulate Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.55.

MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average of $199.13. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

