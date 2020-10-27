Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,311.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,282.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,107.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,294.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

