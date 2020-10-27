Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

