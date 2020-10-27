Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 12.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

