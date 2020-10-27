Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE HWM opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

