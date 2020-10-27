Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $799,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,075 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

