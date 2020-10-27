TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.55.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

