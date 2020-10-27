Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 250 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $3,371,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

