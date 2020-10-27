Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOB. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 211.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 176,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,938. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 315,528 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.