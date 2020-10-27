Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

