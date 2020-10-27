Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

