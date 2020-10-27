6,485 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -167.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.