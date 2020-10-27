Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 111 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.