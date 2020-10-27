Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 278 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PTC were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in PTC by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 234.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

PTC stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,481,964. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

