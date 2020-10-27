Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 106,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.