Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 23,433 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 424,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

