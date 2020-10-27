Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,788,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after buying an additional 242,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after buying an additional 2,402,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

