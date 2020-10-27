Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

J stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

