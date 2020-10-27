Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. CWM LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

