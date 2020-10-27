Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $5.12 Million Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 1.72% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,175,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 13,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Quest Diagnostics Inc Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Quest Diagnostics Inc Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 125,800 Shares of Total SA
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 125,800 Shares of Total SA
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co.
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co.
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,417 Shares of The Hershey Company
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,417 Shares of The Hershey Company
STORE Capital Co. Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc
STORE Capital Co. Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report