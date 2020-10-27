Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $5.12 Million Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 1.72% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,175,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 13,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.