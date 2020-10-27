Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,063 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

