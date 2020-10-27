Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 188,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 151,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

NYSE:IFF opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

