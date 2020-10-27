Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

