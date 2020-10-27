Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,584 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE HMN opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $154,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,832 shares of company stock worth $1,037,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

