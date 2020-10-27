Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,370 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

