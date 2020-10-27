Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNT opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

