Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,266 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

