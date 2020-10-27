Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,398,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $443,309.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

IR opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

