Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AXA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $220.97 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

