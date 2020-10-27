Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $918,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

TER stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

