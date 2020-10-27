Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

