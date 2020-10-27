Cwm LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

ZBRA opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.10 and a 200-day moving average of $257.83. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

