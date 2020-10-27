Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

