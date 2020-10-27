Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $599,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

